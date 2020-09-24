Upper Savannah COG redesigns website

Many job seekers and employers have received help from the SC Works System; Family members have benefited when an aging parent receives home-delivered meals or transportation to the doctor, and thousands of residents are enjoying better water and sewer service thanks to grant awards to their communities.
These are just a few of the activities residents in Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick and Saluda counties might be familiar with through actual experiences. But many do not know the significant role that the Upper Savannah Council of Governments (USCOG) plays in these services.
Information about these services is now easier to access.
With the help of a local company, USCOG recently redesigned its website www.uppersavannah.com. The website provides information on these and other activities as well as a staff list of contacts.
The website can also be an important tool for community leaders who are seeking assistance for their counties, cities and towns. The website includes Census statistics for each of the six counties and their 24 municipalities in the Upper Savannah Region as well as information about COVID-19 relief funding available to eligible small businesses.
“I am really excited about our new look,” said Upper Savannah Office Assistant Shannon Hill, who was instrumental in getting the website updated. “Our redesigned website is so much easier to view and use, and it is easily accessible on mobile devices.
“The internet is usually the first go to place when looking for help and this site will keep us connected,” she continued. “As someone that has been a part of bringing this all together, I am so proud of the final product and can’t wait for others to see it," she said.
Upper Savannah COG was the first multi-county planning and development organization to be created in South Carolina (in 1967) when Gov. Robert E. McNair signed legislation establishing 10 planning districts.
USCOG’s office is located in Greenwood. Other planning district (councils of government) office locations in South Carolina include Greenville, Aiken, Rock Hill, Columbia, Florence, Georgetown, North Charleston, Sumter and Yemassee. Information about the other planning districts can be accessed at www.sccogs.org.
USCOG assists with a wide scope of services including help for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, workforce development assistance for employers and job seekers, community development with a focus on community improvements and infrastructure (water and sewer), grant writing and administration, and transportation planning, as well as loans to small businesses and other economic development activities to save and create jobs.
USCOG also offers consultation and technical assistance to local governments on a day-to-day basis. Upper Savannah makes training available for elected officials and has hosted numerous workshops to certify planning commissioners, zoning appeals board members and staff.
The redesigned website breaks USCOG down into divisions including Area Agency on Aging, Workforce Development, Economic Development, Community Development, Government Services and Transportation. USCOG’s Workforce Development Division also serves Newberry County.
USCOG’s imprint is all over the region, ranging from its partnership in making Highway 72 four lanes (transportation planning) from Interstate 26 to the Georgia border, to helping bring in new industries by providing their sites with water and sewer service (economic development grants), to downtown revitalization projects in several cities and towns (community development grants), to establishing the Upper Savannah Regional Job Fair in partnership with Piedmont Technical College and other agencies (workforce development).
While this imprint will remain for decades, the individual needs of the region’s residents grow daily. For instance, a job seeker needs to connect with an employer or learn about training for a new vocation. Or a concerned family member needs the comfort of knowing that home-delivered meals, transportation or home care are available to their aging parent, grandparent or sibling. USCOG’s redesigned website will help residents find information about these services.