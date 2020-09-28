The 75th anniversary of the United Way Campaign was from August 2019 to March 2020 in Greenwood and Abbeville counties. Participants included industries, schools, banks and more, with employee contributions. Due to COVID-19, we were unable to hold the United Way Campaign appreciation event. We had to present individually as schedules permitted.
Greenwood School District 50, Abbeville School District and Ninety Six School District 52 Calendars are available here!!!
