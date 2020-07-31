United Community Bank has been honored by the South Carolina Arts Commission (SCAC) as a 2020 Elizabeth O’Neill Verner Governor’s Awards for the Arts recipient.
The bank, which has executive headquarters in Greenville and more than 30 locations in South Carolina, was honored in the business category for its nearly 10 years of contributions to various arts organizations in the state. The Verner Awards are the highest honor the state gives in the arts, and they honor organizations and individuals who show a substantial amount of dedication to the arts community in South Carolina.
"We are honored to be recognized by the South Carolina Arts Commission,” said Lynn Harton, chairman and CEO of United Community Bank. “As a community bank, we take pride in supporting cultural organizations that enrich the arts in our communities. Art is just one way in which people are able to gather and enjoy one another, and we appreciate the opportunity to help families in our state make memories that will last a lifetime.”
United was honored during a virtual ceremony July 13 along with five other award recipients. The bank supports dozens of organizations throughout the state, including Chapman Cultural Center in Spartanburg, the Peace Center in Greenville and North Charleston POPS! in the Lowcountry. For the past four years, the bank has been the title sponsor of Greenville County Museum of Art’s Antiques, Fine Art & Design weekend. Additionally, bankers throughout the state are heavily involved with and support local arts organizations in their communities as volunteers and board members.