According to the U.S. News & World Report, "Economically disadvantaged students are less likely than others to finish college, even when controlling for other characteristics.
"But some colleges are more successful than others at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded with Pell Grants."
The U.S. News & World Report has ranked Presbyterian College #63 among 216 liberal arts colleges and universities in the country at advancing social mobility. PC is the high-ranked national liberal arts college in South Carolina in the category.
The US News & World Report computed the social mobility ranking by assessing graduation rates of Pell-awarded students.
"With a robust financial aid and scholarship program, PC is committed to providing access to motivated students who may have thought a private education was out of reach," said Suzanne Petrusch, vice president for enrollment and marketing at PC.
"When a student is admitted to PC and makes the decision to enroll, we must have the goal of degree attainment in mind. Academic support, experiential learning and a strong network are among the other ways we help students reach their potential."
Again this year, the U.S. News & World Report has ranked PC among the top national liberal arts colleges. PC is #127 among 223 schools across the country that made this year's list.
PC is the third highest-ranked national liberal arts college in South Carolina. Only five higher education institutions in the state were ranked among the top national liberal arts colleges.
"The release of the U.S. News Best Colleges list each year garners a fair amount of attention. From this list to Niche to Money's Best Colleges 2020, we encourage prospective students and parents to view the rankings as only one element within the college selection process," Petrusch said.
According to the U.S. News & World Report, national liberal arts colleges "focus almost exclusively on undergraduate education and award at least 50% of their degrees in the arts and sciences."
This latest issue of the report evaluates 1,452 undergraduate colleges and universities in the United States. The schools' academic quality is measured, and ranking factors include academic reputation, graduation and retention rates, and student selectivity, among others.
"While we are appreciative of the national recognition, inclusion in the rankings doesn't answer the question of best fit for the student based on the individual's needs and aspirations," Petrusch said.