Thrivent has awarded Greenwood Area Habitat for Humanity a contribution of $5,000 to help Habitat families stay in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thrivent’s donation will allow Greenwood Area Habitat to provide mortgage relief to Habitat homeowners who need temporary assistance making their mortgage payments.
“As we have sought refuge in our homes during the COVID-19 crisis, we have been reminded how important it is for every family to have a safe place to live,” said Stephen Baggett, executive director of Greenwood Area Habitat. “We are grateful that this support from Thrivent will sustain our Habitat partner families who have experienced layoffs, furloughs and unemployment due to the pandemic.”
Greenwood Area Habitat is one of only 100 local Habitat organizations across the nation partnering with Thrivent in this effort. In total, Thrivent has donated $750,000 to Habitat for Humanity and its affiliates to assist with mortgage-related relief.
“This year has been incredibly difficult for many people as financial hardship has added stress and anxiety to daily lives,” said Nikki Sorum, senior vice president of Thrivent Advisors at Thrivent. “Given all we have endured in 2020, we are especially honored to provide financial support to Habitat for Humanity to help people stay in their homes so they can continue to build toward financial stability.”