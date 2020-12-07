The Due Westerners get down to business

Due West Robotics’ FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) team, the Due Westerners, has been awarded the FIRST New Team Grant. Only available to rookie or new veteran teams, the grant is $4,000, half to be awarded now and half at the end of the season upon the completion of a season evaluation. The funds are restricted to registration fees for the upcoming season.
The application process for the grant included creating a business plan highlighting important team business functions. The Due Westerners’ business subteam created the plan, which includes an outreach timeline, fundraising plan and team budget. Matt Weyer, a member of the business subteam, facilitated the creation of the budget before presenting it to the Due West Robotics board for approval.
The FIRST New Team Grant represents one of the major responsibilities of the business subteam. Now that it is complete, the subteam will shift its focus to applying for awards, leading outreach events, marketing and managing the team budget. The subteam consists of three team members. Team Outreach coordinator Clara Angel is responsible for planning and coordinating outreach events. Anna Dahlberg, a new FIRST participant, has been elected the team rules expert and assists with outreach events, marketing and applying for awards. Matt Weyer, one of two seniors on the team, manages the budget and leads applying for awards. Savannah Wojtkowski, a member of the programming subteam, also assists the business subteam with team branding and social media.
The FRC season officially kicks off in January. To stay up to date with the Due Westerners’ season progress, follow the team on Facebook and Instagram.