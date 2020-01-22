The Greenwood County Community Foundation (GCCF) announces its 2020 Youth and Education granting cycle. Grant proposals of up to $5000 will be considered.
Proposed programs or projects must serve residents of Greenwood County. A Grant Review Committee of community members will review and evaluate GCCF grant applications in each granting cycle and make funding recommendations to the GCCF Board of Directors.
Applications may be submitted during the month of February with awards to be determined in late April. More information is found on the GCCF website: greenwoodcf.org/grants.
GCCF will offer Community Enhancement and Open Granting cycles later in 2020.
Since its founding in 2012, GCCF has awarded more than $3.5 million in grants to nonprofit organizations through Community Impact Grants, Donor Advised Funds, and Scholarship Funds, with the majority of grants made locally.