Ten at the Top announced the addition of 14 new board members for the 2021-23 term. Each new member participated in one of the TATT New Board Member orientation sessions held Jan. 28-29. They join existing members to form the governing board for the 10-county non-profit organization.
New members to the TATT board are:
- Geoff Beans, Associate, NAI Earle Furman
- Alex Butterbaugh, Owner, Keowee Brewing Co.
- Annie Caggiano, President & CEO, Oconee Economic Alliance
- Dr. Annette Christy, Executive Council Member, AARP of South Carolina
- Stinson Ferguson, Special Counsel, Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd
- Joel Jones, Chief Operating Officer, ReWa
- Brown Patterson, Chairman, Laurens County Council
- Abby Russell, Corporate Relations Director, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Nathan Senn, Mayor, City of Laurens
- Frannie Stockwell, President, Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce
- Dr. Michael Thorsland, Superintendent, School District of Oconee County
- Jenny Wehrs, Vice President-Operations, Bon Secours St. Francis Health System
- Julie Wilkie, City Manager, City of Greenwood
- Trentsie Williams, Director of Finance, Meg’s House
The TATT Board of Directors is composed of public, private and civic leaders from across the 10-county Upstate region. TATT board members are charged with representing the region and their community in fostering trust and collaboration across the region on issues of regional significance, serving as an advocate for regional thinking within their specific city or county, assisting TATT in engaging elected officials, business and community leaders, and supporting general organizational functions.