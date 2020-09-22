Keep Greenwood County Beautiful (KGCB) will host a Team Up 2 Cleanup county-wide litter pickup event throughout October and November. We are seeking employers, volunteer groups, churches, student organizations, neighborhood associations, etc., to help in this effort.
The Greenwood County Litter Prevention Coordinator Maggie McMahon will provide training and cleanup supplies, including vests, trash bags, pickup sticks and gloves. Supplies can be picked up at the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce building at 110 Phoenix St., Greenwood.