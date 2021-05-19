A suicide awareness benefit for Sterlyn Bullock will be from 4-8 p.m. June 4.
It will feature hot dogs, desserts, drinks, corn hole, horseshoes, face painting and more. We will be taking donations by selling wristbands regarding suicide awareness. Proceeds will be donated to the family.
The Bloodmobile will have a raffle for a grill from Lowes and a guided fishing trip from Outcast Fishing Charters, as well as handing out Visa gift cards, that we are asking be donated back to the family to assist with paying for the funeral because of no life insurance.
For information on this benefit, call Fred West at 864-407-8310.