Gov. Henry McMaster issued a proclamation that April 25-May 2 was Soil and Water Stewardship Week.
The proclamation is rooted in the understanding that the health of our soil and water resources is imperative to the health and wellbeing of our residents and environment. We need good, sustainable natural resources for a multitude of reasons, including agriculture, forestry, wildlife, etc. After all, these industries are the ones feeding us, clothing us and providing wood products and other materials we need in our everyday lives, and much more.
For us to preserve our natural resources, we must be good stewards of our soil and water resources. One major way we can do this is by implementing effective conservation practices. By doing so, we ensure that our natural resources will be healthy and available for future generations. State Conservation Districts, including the Greenwood Soil and Water Conservation District, in partnership with the Natural Resources Conservation Service and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, are here to inform and equip landowners and residents with the tools they need to practice conservation stewardship.
The Greenwood Soil and Water Conservation District encourages you to learn about what soil and water conservation is, applying good conservation practices on your property, or volunteering with other efforts that can help. Follow us on Facebook to learn more.