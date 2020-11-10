Countybank is pleased to welcome John Stadsvold as senior vice president, senior trust officer in Greenville. Stadsvold comes to Countybank with more than 40 years of trust and investments management experience. In his role as senior trust officer, Stadsvold will be responsible for fiduciary and relationship management.
Before joining Countybank, Stadsvold served as the trust manager with Core Bank, where he successfully managed a team providing trustee and investment services to individuals, families, charitable trusts, and foundations; handled risk management assessments; and led the trust department’s investment strategy. Before his time with Core Bank, Stadsvold served as manager of the Wealth Management Group at F&M Bank and Trust Co.
Stadsvold has a bachelor of science in finance from Minnesota State University. He is also a certified trust and financial Adviser, accredited estate planner, accredited wealth management adviser and accredited asset management specialist.
“We are pleased to welcome John into this leadership role within Countybank’s Trust department,” said Ken Harper, vice president and chief operating officer at Countybank. “He will play an important role in Countybank’s continued and future success in exceeding our customers’ trust and investments needs and service expectations.”