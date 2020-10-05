The Simoton Scholarship Committee announced that McCormick County native and 2018 Emerald High graduat Oleah Cannad has been named a 2020-21 Simoton Scholarship recipient.
Oleah is an exercise science major at USC Upstate. Recently, Oleah served as the facilitator for the webinar Educational Success in a COVID Environment. The panel included teachers and principals, all natives of McCormick County and graduates of a Spartanburg County College.
The Simoton Scholarship is an annual award established by Michael and Nikki Moton. The scholarship seeks to support student leaders in their educational pursuit and their leadership in community matters. The scholarship is in its 15th year of existence, and could not have been successful without major contributors such as Rodrick Banks and the Ebony Caronettes.