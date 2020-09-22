Greenwood County and Keep Greenwood County Beautiful (KGCB)’s semiannual Shred and E-Waste day will be from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 24 in the Lowe’s parking lot.
This is a free event that allows residents to safely and securely dispose of personal paper documents they would like to have shredded. Electronic waste includes no-longer-wanted electronic items such as computers and accessories, televisions, DVD players, VCRs, fax machines, copiers, console gaming systems, telephones, microwaves, stereo equipment, etc. It is also accepted in a way that confidentiality is maintained, and the environmental impact is kept to a minimum.
A certified shredding service, Shred-Away, will be onsite with a specially equipped shredding truck to securely shred and dispose of personal documents, such as old bills or other dated personal and confidential paper documents no longer needed.
Shred and E-Waste recycling services are for residents only. Businesses and organizations should call 864-942-8754.
Keep Greenwood County Beautiful is a nonprofit group led solely by volunteers from the Greenwood area. Some grant funding is received to allow (KGCB) to host Shred and E-Waste disposal events; however, donations are always needed and appreciated so these services can be provided for free to the community.
For information, call the Greenwood County Litter Prevention coordinator at 864-942-8705.