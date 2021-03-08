Delea Margaret Shay, Greenwood County's Distinguished Young Woman 2021, recently represented Greenwood County in the Distinguished Young Woman State competition. She was named the State's Overall winner of the DYW 2021 Larry Poteat Be Your Best Self scholarship award. The Distinguished Young Woman program, formerly the Junior Miss program, rates participants in the areas of scholastics, interview, talent, fitness, and self-expression and encourages women to be their best selves. Delea is a senior at Ninety Six High School and is the daughter of Dale and Janet Shay.