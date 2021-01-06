The Self Family Foundation board of trustees announces the election of Jerry Stevens as trustee at its Dec. 19 annual meeting.
J. C. (Jay) Self, III, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, announced the election. Other members of the Board of Trustees are: Sally E. Self, M.D., Furman C. Self, Cade Brennan Jackson, W. M. Self Jr., Laurie Self Pulver, M.D., Ginger Self Goldsmith Mary Andrews Self Whittington and Mat Logan, M.D. W. M. Self serves as Trustee Emeritus and Mamie W. Nicholson serves as President of the Foundation.
Stevens is a native of Greenwood and a graduate of Lander University. He is market president and senior vice president for First Citizens Bank. He has served on numerous boards including Lander University Foundation, Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, American Red Cross, S.C. Bankers Association and S.C. Independent Bankers Association. He is married to Meg and they have four children, Lucy, Walt, Will and Margaret. They are members of First Presbyterian Church, where he has served as Deacon.
The Self Family Foundation was established in 1942 and to date, has awarded over $70 million to nonprofit organizations primarily in Greenwood County.