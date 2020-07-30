If you like funny pets, rockets and astronauts, Pinewood Derby cars, movie makeup artists and backyard camping, then you’ll love Family Fun Fest from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. It’s an outdoor adventure you can have online.
This special online-only event will have hands-on activities, interviews with amazing people, and opportunities to make your community better with a service project.
Join in on the fun with activities such as designing a Pinewood Derby car and baking homemade treats for your pets with a trained chef. We’ll post items you’ll need for each activity here and on Facebook, so you can build your own adventure!
If you’re already a Cub Scout, you’ll love it. If you’re not a Scout but want to find out about all the fun and cool things Scouts do, this is your chance.
And, it’s always more fun with friends, so invite some of yours to join you online for the Family Fun Fest.
For information, visit scouting.org/familyfunfest.
Cub Scouts are open to all boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade.
For information, visit beascout.org or contact Ben Rosenberger at ben.rosenberger@scouting.org or 864-508-1027.