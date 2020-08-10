The South Carolina State GOP recently met in Columbia to select seven Republicans to serve as electors to the Electoral College after the November election. Two at-large members were also approved to be a part of this momentous event: SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick and Cindy Coster, SCGOP National Committeeman.
The following SCGOP members were elected by the group to serve as electors from the seven districts in the state:
- District 1 - Terry Hardesty
- District 2 - Jim Ulmer
- District 3 - Jo Ann Burroughs
- District 4 - Suzette Jordan
- District 5 - Brandon Newton
- District 6 - Sandra Hicks Bryan
- District 7- Gerri McDaniel
If there is a successful GOP victory in South Carolina at the Nov. 3 election, the above elected Republicans will proudly meet to finalize the state election by casting their electoral votes for the winner. All of the above named electors urge all registered voters to get out and vote during this critical election.