On Sept. 11 on the 19th anniversary of the tragic 9/11 attack, Rotarians from the Greenwood Rotary Club honored and thanked local first responders for their continuous efforts in keeping the community safe and providing assistance to those in need.
Members from the club gathered Friday morning to visit and deliver cookies, provided by Howard’s on Main, to area first responders, including Greenwood City Police Department, Greenwood County Sheriff’s Department, Ninety Six Police Department, Ware Shoals Police Department, Greenwood City Fire Department, Greenwood County Fire Service and Greenwood County EMS & Dispatch.