The 55th Class Reunion of Brewer High School Class of 1965 previously scheduled from June 5-7 has been postponed until further notice. For information, call 864-344-2157.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- SCHP arrests driver in Abbeville County hit-and-run
- Greenwood County reports first coronavirus-related death
- Abbeville man dies in head-on motorcycle wreck
- Pedestrian dies after being struck by truck
- Greenwood police: Shooting injures 3
- IHOP remains closed; Red Lobster to reopen in Greenwood
- COVID-19 update: Deaths reported in Greenwood, Laurens counties; SC adds 172 cases, 9 deaths
- Calhoun Falls native Belton makes school history with college signing
- A Ware Shoals High School senior’s graduation banner sticks out from the rest
- Mike Butler
Collections
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- May 18, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- May 15, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- May 14, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- May 19, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- May 13, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- May 12, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- May 11, 2020
- PHOTOS: Hanging Banners Uptown
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- May 8, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- May 7, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.