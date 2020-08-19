Representative McCravy Recognizes District 51 Teachers of the Year

On Aug. 13, State House Rep. John R. McCravy III presented the 2019-20 District 51 Teachers of the Year certificates to congratulate them on their accomplishments and hard work.
McCravy praised the work of all teachers and regretted that he was not able to honor these teachers at the annual luncheon because of circumstances regarding COVID-19. McCravy congratulated Carla Holley of Ware Shoals Primary School,
Lee-Ann Livingston of Ware Shoals Middle School and Janie Guess of Ware Shoals High School.
He commended Lee-Ann Livingston for her hard work, which resulted in her being named District Teacher of the Year.
McCravy also congratulated the teachers recently named Teacher of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year in District 51. Samantha Smallwood was named Teacher of the Year for Ware Shoals Primary School, along with Alecia Atherton for Ware Shoals Elementary School and Kerri Pratt for Ware Shoals High School. District 51 Superintendent Faye Sprouse was also on hand to congratulate the teachers on this outstanding accomplishment.
Submitted by Caroline Taylor