You can now renew your South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) beginner's permit or identification card at SCDMVOnline.com. The new transaction is available for eligible South Carolinians and is another way residents can complete their SCDMV business from the comfort of home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These transactions utilize documents the agency already has on file,” said SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo. “We are constantly looking at ways to save people a trip to an SCDMV branch and additional online transactions accomplish that while allowing the agency to continue social distancing."
When you click on the green button to renew your beginner's permit or ID, you will see prompts for you to log in with your beginner's permit or ID card number, social security number and date of birth to proceed with the transaction. The social security number and name associated with the number must match.
What will prevent a customer from renewing online?
If a customer's identification card or beginner’s permit is expired by more than nine months, he or she must visit an SCDMV branch to renew. In the case of a beginner's permit, if it's expired by more than nine months, the customer must take the knowledge test again. A knowledge test costs $2, and a beginner's permit costs $2.50. Customers must make appointments for this transaction.
If there are any active suspensions associated with the beginner's permit, it is not eligible to renew online.
Also, to renew an ID card online, customers must be within the renewal eligibility period, which is defined as not more than 12 months from the date of expiration on the card.
The complete list of online transactions is below.
Online Transactions Available
- Driver Services
- Obtain a Duplicate Driver's License ($)
- Driver Record Points Summary
- Obtain Your Certified Driver Record ($)
- Verify Payment Plan Eligibility
- REAL ID Document Check
- Driver License, Beginner's permit and ID
- Renewal ($)
- Obtain a Collision Report ($)
- Vehicle Services
- Complete Registration Renewal ($)
- Obtain a Duplicate Registration Certificate ($)
- Exchange a plate for a new plate design ($)
- Replace a Lost, Stolen, or Damaged Plate ($)
- EZ Online Duplicate Title ($)
- Replace a Lost or Stolen Decal ($)
- Turn in Plate
- General Services
- Change Your Address
- Emergency Contact
- Receive updates from the SCDMV