The American Red Cross Upstate Chapter will conduct a blood drive Feb 23, sponsored by Sunny 103.5 FM and sister stations Magic 1090 AM and 102.7 FM.
The drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the gymnasium of the United Way offices at 929 Phoenix. St. Entrance to the gym is on East Avenue.
Executive Director Lisa M. Colby said the Upstate Red Cross is experiencing a serious blood shortage because there are fewer drives resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. She added there is a need for convalescent plasma to treat coronavirus patients. Individuals who have recovered fully from COVID-19 can donate convalescent plasma by giving a unit of whole blood. Plus, a sample of each donor’s blood will be tested for antibodies to determine if they might have been exposed to the virus.
Individuals who have received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to donate without a waiting period as long as 56 days have elapsed since their previous blood donation. They will be asked to show information from the vaccination site to identify the vaccine they received.
Colby said, “During the observance of February as Black History Month, the Red Cross emphasizes its year-round effort to collect an adequate blood supply for patients with Sickle Cell Disease. Embracing diversity is critical to effectively deliver our lifesaving mission.”
The Red Cross follows strict safeguards to protect donors and staff at its blood drives.
Donors must wear masks or face coverings and submit to temperature checks at the door. Donor beds and associated equipment will be sanitized between donors as will the waiting area.
Appointments can be made online at www.redcrossblood.org; enter the sponsor code SunnyMagic; create an account and choose a time to donate. Appointments can also be made by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
Each donor will receive a $5 Amazon gift card by email and a T-shirt.