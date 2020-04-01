Congratulations to four Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cambridge Realty Realtors for receiving awards at the Berkshire Hathaway National Convention in Nashville, Tennessee on March 8.
Jillian Coleman was awarded the Leading Edge Society Award. This award places Jillian in the top 8% of BHHS Realtors nationwide. Pictured with Jillian is Rosalie Warner, Senior Vice President, Network Services, HSF Affiliates LLC.
Billy Baer was awarded the Honor Society Award. Pictured with Billy is Gino Blefari, CEO, HomeServices of America, chairman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.
Jerry Sprouse and Cynthia Jefferies also received Honor Society Awards but were not present in Nashville for photos. The Honor Society Award places these agents in the top 14% of BHHS Realtors Nationwide.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cambridge Realty is located at 1717 ByPass 72 NE in Greenwood. Broker in charge is Billy Baer.. For information, call 864-227-2577 or visit BHHSCambridgeRealty.com.