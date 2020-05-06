Here in the Lakelands, we have a fundraising program founded by a cancer survivor. Being an amateur photographer, he realized empty 35mm film canisters would hold a nice amount of quarters.
For many years, we worked with photo labs to collect the canisters. Several years ago, I approached Fujifilm here in Greenwood and they have graciously supplied us with as many canisters as we need.
Each canister holds $6.50 in quarters and schools have been our focus over the years. However, the program is open to everyone and it the easiest fundraiser we offer. Most of us have a jar, bowl or other container that we put our spare change in.
Like all other nonprofits, COVID-19 has greatly impacted our fundraising efforts. May is our signature month for Relay For Life. All the Relays in the Lakelands have been postponed. Yes, we will have some form of an event to close our year. But it will be nowhere near the size and scope.
Since 1913, your American Cancer Society has worked hand in hand with volunteers and communities to raise funds to meet the needs for research, programs and services for cancer patients and their families. To provide resources and information 24/7. We have come a long way in over 100 years. The lower mortality rates from cancer show that, but we can’t stop now.
Quarters that cure can greatly help fill this void. Here is where we currently stand with Relay fundraising in the Lakelands. Abbeville/McCormick — $11,543.04 with a goal of $65,000.00. For Greenwood — $43,654.48.00 with a goal of $125,000.00 and Newberry — $24,695.33 with a goal of $125,000.00
This is where you come in, find that container of change and if possible, fill a canister. Get your family, church, coworkers and friends to participate. We have five locations in Greenwood county that are helping get these out to the public.
In Greenwood, Corley’s Market & Grill and The Mill House. In Ninety Six, Ninety Six Logistics at 111 E. Main St. and in Ware Shoals Chad’s Kitchen and Famous Pizza, both on Greenwood Avenue are helping with the cause.
I know that $6.50 does not seem like it can have much of an impact to fight cancer. But, let me give you an example with the current population of Greenwood county at 70,741. If on average, every person filled just one canister, we could raise $459,816.50.
I encourage you to stop by one of these locations. Pick up a canister and even support them if possible. You can also go to your local Relay website to donate. Abbeville/McCormick – relayforlif.org/abbevillesc Greenwood – relayforlife.org/greenwoodsc and Newberry – relayforlife.org/newberrysc or contact Hoyt Dorn, Senior Community Manager for your American Cancer society at 864-871-4210 or email hdorn@cancer.org.