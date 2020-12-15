Because of COVID-19 safety restrictions in force since March, Piedmont Technical College (PTC) has not had any in-person graduation ceremonies in 2020.
Now at year’s end, PTC officials are announcing each term’s county academic award winners. These individuals ordinarily would have been recognized for their outstanding academic performance at in-person graduation ceremonies each term.
The Laurens County Award Winners for 2020 are:
Spring 2020
- Kristina Dwyer of Clinton
- John Porter of Laurens
Summer 2020
- Melissa Gregory of Mountville
Fall 2020
- Lisa Polson of Laurens
- Justin Snead of Clinton
The entire college family congratulates these fine graduates for their exemplary achievement.