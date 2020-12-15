Because of COVID-19 safety restrictions in force since March, Piedmont Technical College (PTC) has not had any in-person graduation ceremonies in 2020.
Now at year’s end, PTC officials are announcing each term’s county academic award winners. These individuals ordinarily would have been honored for their outstanding academic performance at in-person graduation ceremonies each term.
The Greenwood County award winners for 2020 are:
Spring 2020
- John Barton of Ninety Six
- Stephanie Bohland of Greenwood
- Rodney Free of Hodges
- Wesley Love of Greenwood
- Elena Morse of Greenwood
- Crystal Tepetate Hernandez of Greenwood
- Ashley Todd of Greenwood
Summer 2020
- Mary Graham of Greenwood
Fall 2020
- Kevin Jones of Greenwood
- Allison Shealy of Greenwood
The entire college family congratulates these fine graduates for their exemplary achievement.