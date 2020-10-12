Lander University has announced that the South Carolina General Assembly has elected Dr. Terry O. Pruitt of Spartanburg to represent South Carolina’s fourth congressional district on the University’s Board of Trustees. Pruitt replaces Dr. Jack Lawrence, also of Spartanburg, who retired at the end of his most recent term.
Pruitt is a Lander alum. He graduated from then Lander College in 1982 with a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education, and taught music for 13 years before going into education administration in which he has served as a principal and a superintendent. Pruitt has served in school districts across South Carolina, including Hampton, Bamberg and Spartanburg counties. He is the Chief Academic Officer for Spartanburg County School District 7, overseeing all aspects of curriculum, instruction, assessment and leadership with the district.
In addition to his education at Lander, Pruitt also received a master’s degree in education administration from The Citadel, and a doctorate from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Both his son, Scott, and his daughter, Caroline, are Lander University alumni, as well as his niece, Emily.
“It means a lot to me to be able to serve a university that has had such a powerful impact on me personally and the lives of my family,” said Pruitt. “I consider it an honor to be able to serve, and my goal in serving on the board is to work collaboratively with the other board members, and the faculty and staff at Lander, to advance the mission of the University.”
Pruitt was named Alumnus of the Year by Lander University in 2001. He has also won several professional awards during his career in public education, including District Level Administrator of the Year from the South Carolina Association of School Administrators and Arts Administrator of the Year from the South Carolina Alliance for Arts Education.
Pruitt has always been heavily involved in his community. He was named Citizen of the Year in Bamberg County and was named Rotarian of the Year by the Rotary Club of Hampton County. He serves as Chairman of the Board for Ballet Spartanburg.
“Lander prepared me well for my career,” said Pruitt, “and instilled in me a desire to give back to my communities. Everywhere I’ve lived, I’ve tried to make sure I was involved in that community.”
In addition to Pruitt’s election, six of Lander’s trustees were re-elected by the General Assembly to another four year term on the Lander Board of Trustees:
- Cary Corbitt (vice chair), of Hilton Head, Congressional District 1
- Angela G. Strickland, of Chapin, Congressional District 2
- Dr. Linda Dolny (chair), of Clinton, Congressional District 3
- S. Anne Walker, of Sumter, Congressional District 5
- Dr. Robert F. Sabalis, of Orangeburg, Congressional District 6
- Catharine Lee (secretary), of Florence, Congressional District 7
“We are very fortunate to have such wonderful talent on our Board of Trustees,” said Dr. Richard Cosentino, president of Lander University. “Each one of them brings a unique perspective and important insight to our board meetings, which are vital to our decision making and moving Lander University forward.”