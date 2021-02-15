Premier Properties joins forces with Keller Williams to serve the Upstate

Joan Timmerman, BIC of Premier Properties, one of the Greenwood Realtor Board’s Top 10 Producing Firms in the area, has joined forces with Keller Williams who serves the Anderson, Oconee, Pickens, Greenville and Spartanburg areas.
“Bringing KW to our area will be a game changer for the community and to the clients we serve” said Timmerman. “We couldn’t be more excited to share this exciting news.”
Joan and her fellow agents have a combined real estate experience of over 35+ years in the industry and have consistently been multimillion dollar producers specializing in luxury, lake living, residential, new construction, and more in the Greenwood and Abbeville area. They will operate under the name of KW Greenwood and be housed at the current Premier Properties Office.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to merge forces with the leading Real Estate Company in the World for #1 in units sold and #1 in volume sold for the Upstate,” Timmerman said. “Keller Williams offers associates unparalleled career growth and lifelong learning opportunities in the real estate industry, and cutting-edge technology solutions to better serve our clients.”
Joan and her fellow Associates will all be operating under the umbrella as the the first official Keller Williams office in the Greenwood area at 104 Venture Court, Greenwood SC 29649.
To learn more about Keller Williams Greenwood and how to become part of this leading brokerage in the area, call Kim Smagala at 864-353-4605 or e-mail KimSmagala@kw.com