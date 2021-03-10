Piedmont Technical College will host a Virtual Parent Night on at 6 p.m. March 24.
Parents will meet PTC’s new president, Dr. Hope E. Rivers, and learn how the admissions process works. They’ll also receive information about opportunities available to their children. These include Dual Enrollment and the college’s first-in-the-state Job-Ready Guarantee. Perhaps most important, parents will learn about financial aid and scholarships that, when combined, can enable a tuition-free college experience!
In addition to receiving comprehensive information about PTC, active participants will be eligible to receive prizes. Registration is required. To register, go to www.ptc.edu/parent.