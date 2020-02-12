Piedmont Tech Offers Manufacturing Certificate in McCormick

Piedmont Technical College (PTC) is springing forward in March when it makes the South Carolina Manufacturing Certification (SCMC) available for the first time in McCormick County. Just as a mechanical spring can potentially store and release energy when pressure is applied, this certification allows those who experience stress from being unemployed or underemployed to potentially gain skills and deploy them immediately in the workforce. Even better? It’s free for those who qualify.
“This is a great opportunity for those who may want to begin a career in advanced manufacturing,” said Rusty Denning, PTC associate vice president for economic development and continuing education. “A state scholarship covers tuition, materials and fees for those candidates who can meet minimum requirements (including a drug screen) and demonstrate a strong commitment to completing the certification.”
In only a couple of months, those who complete the course will be able to embark on an exciting new career in manufacturing production. The next McCormick SCMC course runs from March 2 through May 22.
“Those with the SCMC in hand are immediately qualified for entry-level positions with manufacturing companies that are hiring right now and paying up to $15 per hour to start,” Denning said. “This is the first time this training is available on our McCormick County campus, and we are pleased to expand access to individuals in more rural locations.”
Those interested in applying for the SCMC training in McCormick can get complete details by visiting www.ptc.edu/scmc or calling the PTC Continuing Education Office at 864-941-8400.