With Congress preparing to overhaul the federal Higher Education Act for the ninth time since 1965, you can bet student financial aid policies and regulations will change ― again. Keeping up with such rules is a dizzying prospect, but Missy Perry, director of financial aid at Piedmont Technical College (PTC), has a number of tools to ensure she easily keeps abreast of all developments in the rapidly changing world of college financial aid. One of them is her newly earned national status as a Certified Financial Aid Administrator (CFAA).
“Missy is the first person in South Carolina to receive CFAA designation,” said Paige Childs, vice president for business, finance & facilities management at PTC. “She is an experienced and conscientious advocate for our students and always takes initiative to pursue professional development and new knowledge so she can provide the absolute best support to our students.”
To achieve the CFAA credential, candidates first must demonstrate that they meet qualifying professional criteria and then pass a rigorous two-hour exam overseen by the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (NASFAA).