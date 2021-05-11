Pettry wins Davis scholarship

The Joe and Helen Davis Scholarship will be awarded to an outstanding senior at the Ware Shoals High School.
Joe Davis proudly served in the United States Marines Corp during World War II. After leaving the Corp, he worked at Riegel Textiles in Ware Shoals and met Helen Outzs, the love of his life and they married. They both worked at Riegel Textiles. Joe and Helen always put God first. They instilled in their children that God first, then family, followed by a great education and how important it was to help out others in giving back to their community.
Joe died of a massive heart attack while playing golf on the 5th hole at the Ware Shoals Golf Course on April 1, 1979. When Joe died, they had two children and three grandchildren. Helen still lives in their family home at 4 Parkway Ave, Ware Shoals. She is now retired from Riegel. There are now three children, six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
In honor of everything that our parents did for us and what they stood for, the sacrifices they made and the unconditional love they gave to us, we are proud to honor Joe and Helen Davis with this scholarship that will be continued to be awarded each year.
The winner of the first Joe and Helen Davis Scholarship is Erika Pettry. On behalf of Joe and Helen Davis' family, we want Erika to know how proud we are of her.