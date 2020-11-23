Freshman music major Dennis Perry Jr. of Barnwell was declared the winner of this year’s Mr. Lander competition Nov. 13, at the Lander University Amphitheatre.
For the talent portion of the program, Perry, who performs with Lander’s University Singers and Old Main Singers, sang John Legend’s “All of Me.”
He is pursuing a career as a professional singer and clothes designer. As a member of Lander’s Call Me Mister program, he will also teach in a South Carolina school.
First runner-up was sophomore business administration major Jake Watson of Chapin who was sponsored by the Lander lacrosse team.
Second runner-up and People’s Choice Award winner was sophomore mass communications major Grayson Downs, of Spartanburg, who was sponsored by Phi Mu fraternity.
Judges were Matthew Gilstrap, executive director of Student Life and Engagement; Carrie Lucas, senior lecturer of physical education and exercise science; and reigning Mr. Lander Damion Moragne, of Ware Shoals, who also serves as student liaison to the president.
The event raised 529 cans of food for Lander’s Bear Necessities Food Pantry.
“It was incredible that we were able to give back to our university while having so much fun,” said Panhellenic president Taylor Haigler, one of the organizers of the event.