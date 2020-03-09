Dr. Patrick McMillan, host of the PBS series, “Expeditions with Patrick McMillan,” will be the speaker at the Greenwood Council of Garden Clubs spring awards luncheon at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Country Club.
Being able to bring Dr. McMillan to Greenwood will be a real treat for all of us who love gardening and the great outdoors, acccording to Mary Kay Addy, president of GCGC.
The Hilliard Professor of Environmental Sustainability at Clemson University, McMillan is the 2019 Award of Excellence recipient from the National Garden Club. He was nominated by The Garden Club of South Carolina for the award, which recognizes exceptional individuals, organizations or institutions that advance its goals and purposes.
McMillan also received the South Carolina Environmental Awareness Award, which was established by the state Legislature in 1992 to recognize people for outstanding contributions to the protection, conservation and improvement of the state’s natural resources.
“I am extremely humbled and honored to be the recipient of the National Garden Clubs’ 2019 Award of Excellence and the South Carolina Environmental Awareness Award,” McMillan said. “It has been my pleasure to help advance the preservation of the natural and cultural resources that make South Carolina the state we all love and enjoy.”
McMillan is director of the South Carolina Botanical Garden at Clemson University. He is also producer, host, writer, director and co-editor of the Emmy award-winning public television program, “Expeditions with Patrick McMillan.”
The author or contributing author of several books, he has had his research featured in local, regional and national publications, including National Wildlife and South Carolina Wildlife.
McMillan is a popular lecturer in the Southeast and around the nation, giving more than 100 public presentations annually. His research has taken him around the world in pursuit of new species of plants, and his areas of expertise are in sedge and Begonia taxonomy, natural community ecology and conservation biology.