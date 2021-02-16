Pathway House reaccredited by National Financial Accountability Organizations

The ECFA (Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability) recently announced the 2021 re-accreditation of Greenwood Pathway House in Greenwood.
ECFA accreditation is based on the ECFA Seven Standards of Responsible Stewardship™, including financial accountability, transparency, sound board governance and ethical fundraising.
Greenwood Pathway House is part of a growing number of Christ-centered churches and ministries across America that have earned the right to display the ECFA seal. When an organization is accredited by ECFA, it demonstrates its willingness to follow the model of Biblical accountability.
Founded in 2011, Greenwood Pathway House (www.gwdpathway.org) exists to help homeless persons navigate a pathway to physical, financial and social stability while sharing with them the love of God.
ECFA, founded in 1979, provides accreditation to leading Christian nonprofit organizations that faithfully demonstrate compliance with the ECFA Standards pertaining to financial accountability, fundraising and board governance. For more information about ECFA, including information about accreditation and a listing of ECFA-accredited members, visit www.ECFA.org or call 1-800-323-9473.
Greenwood Pathway House also earned the 2021 Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar, a service of Candid, a global database of community philanthropy organizations. Find out more at candid.org and on Twitter @CandidDotOrg.
"In accordance with our belief in being transparent about our work,” said Anthony Price, Executive Director of Pathway House, “we are really pleased to have earned the ECFA’s re-accreditation. We’re also excited to convey our organization’s relevant data with GuideStar's immense online audience, which includes donors, our peers, and the media."