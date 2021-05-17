Northside Middle School teacher receives award

Gregory Rice, a retired U.S. Air Force Reserve veteran, is the recipient of the Outstanding Teacher of American History award from the Mount Ariel Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
Rice, a social studies teacher at Northside Middle School since 2006, was named Greenwood School District 50 Teacher of the Year for 2008-09. He taught at Oakland Elementary School from 1999–2006 and retired as a Chief Master Sergeant from the Air Force Reserve after 28 years of service. During his teaching career, Rice had five deployments to the Middle East.
“The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution presents this award annually to recognize educators throughout the United States who excel in the teaching of American history and its related fields, including social studies, government and citizenship,” said Caroline Whitmire, past regent of the Mount Ariel Chapter.
“Our chapter is proud of the commitment to history and education that Mr. Rice has given to Greenwood County students throughout this career as an educator. That dedication, combined with his service to our nation, make him worthy of this very special honor from the DAR,” she said.
Rice earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Lander University in 1998 and his master’s degree from Southern Wesleyan University in 2008. He also studied construction technology at the Community College of the Air Force.