Mamie W. Nicholson, President of The Self Family Foundation, announced the following grants awarded at the July 25 board meeting:
- Greenwood County Community Foundation — $27,000 grant in honor of Frank Wideman, III.
- South Carolina Montessori Alliance — $10,000 grant to assist with the 2020 Annual Conference.
- United Center for Community Care — $45,000 grant for operational expenses and COVID-19 relief.
- Lander University — $9,000 grant for the Race and Identity Dialogue Initiative.
- Project Hope Foundation — $50,000 grant to assist with painting and upgrading of the Greenwood facility.
- New Morning Foundation — $10,000 grant for the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund for Contraceptive Services.
The Self Family Foundation’s primary areas of emphasis are education, community wellness, and arts, culture & history. The foundation’s chief geographic area of interest is Greenwood County.
Trustees are J. C. (Jay) Self, III (Chairman), Sally Self, M.D., W. M.(Mat) Self, Bubba Self, Furman Self, Cade Brennan Jackson, Ginger Self Goldsmith, Laurie Self Pulver, M.D., Mary Andrews Self Whittington, Matt Logan, M.D. and Lucas McMillan, Ph.D. The Self Family Foundation was incorporated in 1942 and to date has awarded more than $70 million in grants to improve the quality of life for the residents of Greenwood and the state of South Carolina. For information, including application guidelines and procedures, visit the Foundation’s website at selffoundation.org.