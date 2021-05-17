Could your Zoom background use some professional tweaking? How do you best manage your time while working remotely?
Piedmont Technical College (PTC) has just the thing for workers in the fast-growing work-from-home or hybrid environment. Beginning June 1, the college’s Continuing Education Division will offer a four-week course titled “Remote Worker Training.”
The course is designed to develop essential remote work skills in communication, critical thinking, time management, work/life balance, accountability, collaboration, and professionalism in the remote environment.
“This course is helpful for anyone working remotely, regardless of industry,” said instructor David Porter. “Professionalism is essential to success in this environment, and we offer many best practices and tools to support that success.”
Porter noted that the course also will teach interviewing skills and provide tips for finding job opportunities for those who are looking for employment and may prefer a remote work environment.
Course fees are covered for qualified applicants. To learn more about “Remote Worker Training,” contact Holly Ritter at ritter.h@ptc.edu or visit www.ptc.edu/coned and browse courses.