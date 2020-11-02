New Book: The Mongrabi

ABOUT THE BOOK
Title: The Mongrabi
Pages: 545
Publisher: Amazon
Published: 2020
Price: $18.99
Where available: only at book signings and Amazon.com
Genre: Sci-Fi/fantasy for young teens through adults
Describe book: The Mongrabi is a sci-fi/fantasy coming-of-age adventure for young teens through adults set in an alien world of fantastic trees. At a pivotal moment in their lives, when events threatening their idyllic world build, a handful of young kin find themselves in possession of secrets that could offer a key to survival.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Name: M. Suzanne Duvall
E-mail address: themongrabi@gmail.com
Connection to the area: Live in Greenwood
Favorite Author: How do I choose?! Nevil Shute
Favorite Book: A Town Like Alice
Author info: Born in Georgia and raised in Ft. Pierce, Florida, M. Suzanne Duvall obtained an anthropology degree from Centre College of Kentucky. After marrying a Coast Guard officer, she lived in numerous states around the US before settling in Greenwood, which just felt friendly and comfortable. Here, far from the busy interstate roads, she resides with her husband and somewhat faithful dog and divides her time between writing, volunteering and friends. Always interested in learning new things, M. Suzanne Duvall has developed many hobbies that she is apt to stop or start anew at any time. Anything with an outlet for creativity is fair game, providing it does not require good handwriting-hers is abominable.
Book signings: None at this time because of COVID-19.