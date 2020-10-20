ABOUT THE BOOK —
Title: Sheltered Through It All
Pages: 68
Publisher: Balboa Press
Price: $9.99
Genre: Autobiography
Describe book: Sharing with people the many miracles my family and I have experienced throughout my lifetime. There are true personal encounters with God and angels all around protecting me from life-threatening situations and my family members. To encourage readers to never quit or give up. Written are the ways I have received inner healing to my heart, mind, soul and emotional system. Overcoming depression, PTSS, insecurity of divorce, feeling unloved, rejected, suicidal thoughts, death of loved ones and my first baby. Forgiving when not humanly able the people who wronged and hurt me tremendously because I’ve been forgiven many times when needed. Inside are answers to questions to why we are here and the right roads to take on the highway to heaven. The road map, the way is written inside the book. This book was written from the author's heart of love, care, compassion and prayers for readers will be inspired and blessed.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR —
Name: Noahleen Berry
Contact number: 864-980-3819
Connection to the area: Motor route carrier for the Index Journal for 33 years; Minister, Evangelist God’s True Love Ministry
Favorite Author: Joyce Meyers
Favorite Book: Bible
Author info: Noahleen grew up in Ninety Six. She has two children and four grandchildren. She went from 33 years as an Index-Journal carrier to an author. Noahleen has traveled over 66,000 miles over 40 years, sharing life, hope, faith and Jesus. She has been beside many bedsides, praying for people before they departed and the family members. “All the glory and honor goes to God for all He has done and is going to do”, states Berry.