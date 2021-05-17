ABOUT THE BOOK —
Title: Golden Nuggets, Experiences in the Old South
Describe book: The book is a collection of stories of the old South, stories of African American communities, and stories of successful youth organizations. It presents outstanding men of the old South and their roles in African American successes. It talks of Dr. Benjamin E. Mays and his early experience attending a church school in McCormick for two years, of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his impact on the “foot soldiers”, and of Dr. William Samuel Mims and his quest for public education for African American students. It discusses poverty among African Americans and their many ways of survival. It presents a 9/11 story and how 9/11 impacted an American family. The Challenger tragedy is presented with its relationship to the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. It also includes a “love story” of a small Southern town. This is a contemporary work that talks of the old and suggests how some old experiences might help in today’s society.
Connection to the area: Native of McCormick. Graduated from Mims High School in McCormick. Father was born in Greenwood County. A sister and other relatives live in Greenwood. I am a member of the Epsilon Gamma Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. of Greenwood.
