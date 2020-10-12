New Book: Family Spirit: The Origins of Four Generations of the Supernatural

ABOUT THE BOOK
Title: "Family Spirit: The Origins of Four Generations of the Supernatural"
Pages: 137 pages
Publisher: Haunted Road Media
Price: $15
Genre: Non Fiction
Describe the book: My family is a group of paranormal investigators. Each one of us grew up in a different era and has helped make the next generation of investigators better by digging deeper and deeper into our family’s spiritual gifts of mediumship. Additionally, we improved our investigative skill adding more analysis and state of the art technology. These cases are real and extremely personal to my family as they shaped who we are as individuals and as a family. I hope they touch your heart as much as they have ours.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Name: Leitreanna Brown
Address: 219 Saluda St., Ninety Six, SC 29666
Contact Number: 864-980-7661
Email address: family.spirit.tv@gmail.com
Connection to the area: Born and raised in Greenwood County
Favorite Author: Dr. Wayne Dyer
Favorite Book: "Manifest Your Soul’s Purpose"
Author Info: Leitreanna Brown, a paranormal investigator, shaman, storyteller, and public speaker, is a native Southerner who is well acquainted with ghost stories of the South as her family worked with many of these cases. Her writing has appeared in Paranormal Underground Magazine, Fate Magazine, and Senior Magazine.
Leitreanna Terry-Brown, daughter of the late Allen Terry of the Ross Allen Serpentarium and Judy Terry. She filmed her first television commercial for Romper Room at the age of 4 years old. She traveled with her father and many other famous celebrities which included the likes of Rick Flair, Elvis Presley, Crystal Gayle, The Bee Gees, and many, many others.
Her Paranormal Experience extends back to her family roots for generations where Leitreanna is 4th generation Ghost Hunter. Leitreanna, her husband Matthew Brown, and her children Mia Brown and Elijah Brown, have various degrees of psychic abilities. Her husband, Matthew Brown’s specialty is analytical abilities and fierce technical experience. Matthew also lived in a very violently haunted home as a child and has had practical experience growing up dealing with spiritual activities that many people have never even seen.
Leitreanna is a registered Analytical Problem Solving Trainer, a Reiki Master, a Medical Qi Gong attunement 3, does crystal work, has studied chakra orientation, native American Folklore, and is a trained shaman. She is also approved by the church to conduct the rite of exorcism. She and her husband are Founders two paranormal groups. They are Founders of Paranormal Research Organization of the Southeast (PROS) where team members and family members participate in the investigations. They also founded Family Spirit which is an all family investigative team. The radio program that Leitreanna hosts shares the name, Family Spirit International, which has been running for twelve years and is currently on Dreagus Productions, JoshWho, 5 radio stations and also runs internationally.
Leitreanna Brown, Matthew Brown, Elijah Brown and Mia Brown – Smith were featured on the cover of Paranormal Underground Magazine and Bite Me Magazine. They were featured on the Bio Chanel’s TV show My Ghost Story Caught on Camera, LMN Network’s the Ghost Inside My Child, and SyFy’s Paranormal Witness. Leitreanna has been featured on numerous radio shows including Coast to Coast, Demonology Today, Paranormal Realities, Voices Carry, Down the Rabbit Hole, Wicken Vixen, The Willie Windtalker Show, Haunted Entertainment, A Haunted Life, Supernatural Realm Radio Show Network, Ghost Mafia, The Haunted Syndicate, and The SCARE Show, Beyond the Grave, Unknown Paranormal Radio, Paranormal Experienced Radio, Paranormal Experienced, Alternative Frequencies, Blogtalk Radio, Paranormal Underground Radio, Renee Live, Ghost Tales Network, and Full Spectrum Radio Network. Leitreanna is a member of Dominion Ministries Outreach Network and is now speaking at paranormal conventions such as Carolina Paracon and The Paranormal Awards Paracon. She hosted the Dixie Ghostland Paracon in South Carolina where 23 paranormal celebrities attended.
Book Signings:
- Oct. 21 - 4-6 p.m. - McCaslan’s Bookstore, Uptown Greenwood
- Oct. 28 - 4-6 p.m. - Mystic Garden Book Signing, Sundance Gallery, Greenwood
- Oct. 23 - 9 a.m. - live interview WZLA Radio, Abbeville
- Oct. 23 – 25 - 10-11 a.m. and 7-9 p.m. - Haunted Historic Belmont Inn, Abbeville
- March 26-28 - *PARACON* - A Peek into the Paranormal -Belmont Inn, Abbeville