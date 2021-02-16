New Book: A Time for All Things

ABOUT THE BOOK —

Title: A Time for All Things

Pages: 63

Publisher: Xulon Press

Price: $13 (available on Amazon.com and Barnes&Noble.com)

Genre: Inspirational

Describe book: Christian

ABOUT THE AUTHOR —

Name: Christine Hill Morton, “Christine’s Joy”

Address: 101A Middle St., Greenwood.

Contact number: 864-554-2472

E-mail address: chmorton5@gmail.com

Connection to the area: Birthplace

Favorite Author: Maya Angelou

Favorite Book: The Holy Bible

Author info: Christine’s joy is a soldier on the battlefield for the Lord. She has had many ups and downs in her life, but she has never lost her faith. She loves to praise God through songs and through words from the meditation of her heart. Her life has always been an example of God’s love. She believes in sharing her downfalls to keep others from making some of the same mistakes. Like John the Baptist, her life is an example of the benefits we receive for paving the way to salvation through Jesus Christ.

Submitted by Christine Morton