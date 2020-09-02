New Biz: The Academy of Beauty

The Academy of Beauty
NAME OF BUSINESS: The Academy of Beauty
OWNERSHIP: SaRanda G. Prince
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 3- SaRanda Prince, Owner, Director, Cosmetology Instructor, Octavius Chiles, Director Assistant and Au’Brianna Wideman, Nail Technician Instructor
WHAT TYPE OF BUSINESS IS IT? Cosmetology and Nails Beauty College
LOCATION: 3204 D Highway 25 South, Greenwood SC 29646
DAYS/HOURS OF OPERATION:
- Monday — 5-10 p.m. - nail tech
- Wednesday — 5-10 p.m. - nail tech
- Thursday — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. — cosmetology
- Friday — 9 a.m.-8 p.m. - cosmetology
- Saturday — 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. - cosmetology/nail tech
PHONE NUMBER: Business No. - 864-538-4841, Business Cell No. - 864-320-1077
EMAIL: theacademyofbeauty@yahoo.com
WEB SITE: theacademyofbeauty2020.com
HOW DID YOU BECOME INTERESTED IN THIS BUSINESS? What interests me in this business is being in the beauty industry for numerous of years, and wanting to bring a diverse beauty college to the community that gives students the opportunity to learn today’s trends. Also being able to provide educational programs with hands on one on one training in the nail technician and cosmetology fields of study, that prepares students for future careers.. Not only that, but to bring an upscale student salon to the community that offers different discounted services for all cultures of customers, provided by our students under instructional training and magnificent customer service. Being a beauty college owner is one of my biggest dreams, and I’m honored to be able to bring this business to Greenwood.