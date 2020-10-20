New Biz: Meal on the Hill

NAME OF BUSINESS: Meal on the Hill
OWNERSHIP: Michael Oliver, Lafaitheus Ryan and Anthony Oliver
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 7
WHAT TYPE OF BUSINESS IS IT? Restaurant
LOCATION: 104 Wilson Bridge Road, Ninety Six, SC 29666
DAYS/HOURS OF OPERATION: Tuesday - Friday: 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday: 6:30-11 a.m. and Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
PHONE NUMBER: 864-543-3287
WEBSITE: www.mealonthehill.com
HOW DID YOU BECOME INTERESTED IN THIS BUSINESS? Michael Oliver went to Culinary School and has always had a heart for cooking.