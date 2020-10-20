New Biz: Meal on the Hill

OWNERSHIP: Michael Oliver, Lafaitheus Ryan and Anthony Oliver

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 7

WHAT TYPE OF BUSINESS IS IT? Restaurant

LOCATION: 104 Wilson Bridge Road, Ninety Six, SC 29666

DAYS/HOURS OF OPERATION: Tuesday - Friday: 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday: 6:30-11 a.m. and Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PHONE NUMBER: 864-543-3287

WEBSITE:  www.mealonthehill.com

HOW DID YOU BECOME INTERESTED IN THIS BUSINESS? Michael Oliver went to Culinary School and has always had a heart for cooking.

Submitted by Lafaitheus Ryan