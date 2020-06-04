On May 23, Kianna Denise Nelson received her high school diploma with honors. She also became the first African American student to receive the International Baccalaureated (IB) Diploma from Alpharetta High School.
The IB Program offers four high quality international education programs to more than one million students in more than 146 countries. The IB offers an education comprising of four programs that focus on teaching students to think critically and independently, and how to inquire with care and logic. The IB prepares students to succeed in a world where facts and fiction merge in the news, and where asking the right question is a crucial skill that will allow them to flourish.
During the Virtual Honor Ceremony for the IB graduates, Kianna’s teachers described her thirst for knowledge and ability to think outside of the box as rare among students today. One of her teachers stated, “The thing that inspires me most about Kianna is the way she leans into a challenge. Kianna seems to truly value learning without becoming overwhelmed in the process.”
Kianna is the daughter of Greenwood native/Greenwood High School graduate, Cassandra Turner Nelson, and Randy Nelson. She is the granddaughter of Ella Watson Turner and the late Reverend Norris Turner. She plans to attend Parsons School of Design in New York City and pursue a degree in Medical Graphic Design Healthcare Marketing.