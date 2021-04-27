Lander seniors Ryan Murdock and Taylor Gordon were awarded the Samuel Lander Man of the Year and Laura Lander Woman of the Year awards at Lander’s Student Life Awards.
The Samuel and Laura Lander Man and Woman of the year award is given to two students annually, and the recipients’ involvement in co-curricular activities, both on campus and in the community during the academic year, are taken into consideration when considering nominees.
Dr. Boyd Yarbrough, vice president for Student Affairs, presented the pair the awards during the Student Life Awards ceremony in the Finis Horne Arena. Yarbrough said the award honors two students who have “exhibited high aspirations and noble humanitarian qualities of character throughout all areas of campus life.”
Murdock, a psychology major, is a presidential ambassador, a resident assistant and Lander’s 2021 homecoming king. “He has a positive attitude that lights up a room and sets an example for other students,” Yarbrough said. “He embodies everything we could ask for in a Lander student.”
Gordon is pursuing a degree in mass communications and media studies, is a presidential ambassador and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. In addition to the Laura Lander Woman of the Year award, Gordon was also honored as one of the Lander University Greek Leaders of the Year. “She puts her heart and soul into everything she does and is a positive role model for students,” Yarbrough said.