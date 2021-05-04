Mount Ariel Chapter DAR dedicates tree to educators

The commitment to education by Greenwood School District 50 teachers, staff and administrators during the COVID-19 pandemic was recognized Friday, April 30, with the planting of a dogwood tree.
Dedication of a Native Florida Dogwood tree at the District 50 office, held on the nation’s observance of Arbor Day, was a project of the Mount Ariel Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Chapter members joined Dr. Steve Glenn, District 50 superintendent, and Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith for the event.
“Arbor Day grew from the seed of an idea into a national celebration after Julius Sterling Morton moved to Nebraska and discovered there was not a single tree on his land,” said Helen Brown Nazzaro, Mount Ariel Chapter regent. “The first Arbor Day was April 10, 1872, in Nebraska City, Neb. Within 20 years, it was celebrated in every state in our nation. Over time it has become traditional to plant a tree in honor of someone or something.”
Nazzaro said the selection of the dogwood tree is appropriate because “the dogwood is recognized as a symbol of rebirth and also of strength and resilience. As we are emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe that the dogwood is a testament to our educators and all others who support the education of our children.”
Caroline Whitmire, past regent of the chapter and a former District 50 teacher, said the past year has “been an extreme challenge for teachers, staff and administration.”
From virtual classes to in-person learning challenges and time spent encouraging students and parents to stay the course, educators and staff have made sacrifices to meet the needs of students, Whitmire said.
“The planting of this tree is a tribute to all teachers, staff and administrators who have met the challenges of the COVID year with grace, enthusiasm, professionalism and dedication to excellence,” she said.
In thanking the Mount Ariel Chapter, Glenn said, “Our teachers, our staff, including cafeteria, custodial and maintenance employees, really stepped up to meet the challenges of the year. We are working to plant the seeds of growth in Greenwood to ensure that we have an educated community.”
With three children in District 50, Smith said he knew the challenges facing the schools was real and demanding. He lauded the educators and staff for their persistence and innovative ideas to ensure that classes were held and education moved forward.
“I have seen the best in teaching … and our teachers worked hard to make sure that no child was left behind,” he said.
Wyatt Thompson and Sean Patrick represented Wyatt Farms, which planted the tree for the DAR.