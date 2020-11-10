Guess who’s coming to Honea Path?
Mayor Christopher Burton had a press conference to announce that this year’s parade will take place Dec. 5, beginning at 11 a.m. This year Honea Path will have a drive-by parade, following a 5-mile circuit through the historic neighborhoods of Honea Path.
Special guests will be Morgan Nichols, Miss South Carolina, and Kellan Fenegan, Miss South Carolina Teen 2019.
“We are very proud to bring this type parade to Honea Path at the end of this most unusual year,” Burton said. “In spite of COVID-19, it really is a wonderful time of the year and a time to be joyful. This is an exciting time for Honea Path and I can’t wait for it to happen.”
Larry Young, Honea Path Civitan Club president, is looking forward to a very different and exciting parade.
“Honea Path is a small town with a big heart,” Young said. “We would love visitors from Greenwood to come see the parade and experience the joy of Christmas. There will be lots of public viewing areas along the parade route. I also want to encourage Greenwood area churches, businesses and organizations to be part of the parade.”
Another scheduled participant is the USS Seawolf, a working submarine with amazing special effects built by Navy submarine vets in Anderson. The Civitans are also lining up motorcycles, old cars, horses and much more. Viewers and participants are asked to wear face masks and practice safe COVID-19 social distancing.
For individuals or groups who want to participate in the parade, registration forms are available at The Commercial Bank in Honea Path, Honea Path Town Hall or City Hall in Belton. Forms and other information are also available on the Town of Honea Path Facebook page.
We’ll see you at the parade!